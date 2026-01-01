How Mets can pivot after losing Tatsuya Imai sweepstakes

There is considerable intrigue around how the New York Mets will finalize their starting rotation this offseason before the 2026 MLB regular season begins.

What's for sure is that the Mets' starting staff has a lot of question marks right now. While Nolan McLean would appear to be locked in as the team's ace and Clay Holmes seems to be someone Carlos Mendoza can rely on, there's uncertainty around every other starter the Mets have rostered. It's unknown whether Sean Manaea can replicate his stellar 2024 season, if Kodai Senga can rebound after a tough past two years, how David Peterson will fare, and whether Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat can cement themselves as big league-caliber starting pitchers.

Read more: Insider gives telling Mason Miller update for Mets

Because of these questions, many felt like Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns would add another elite arm in free agency. And 27-year-old Japanese hurler Tatsuya Imai was among the most compelling options, given that he has dominated Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league for eight seasons.

However, Imai is no longer available, as news broke on January 1 that he has agreed to a deal with the Houston Astros.

Astros, RHP Tatsuya Imai reportedly agree to deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/kKU2iOI1SD — MLB (@MLB) January 1, 2026

How will Mets respond to Tatsuya Imai signing?

While Imai ending up with the Astros is a surprise, as they were never reported as a frontrunner to sign him, it isn't surprising that he isn't headed to Queens.

Reports have indicated that the Mets weren't major suitors for Imai for whatever reason. Still, this means one less potential player David Stearns could target to improve his rotation.

The good news is that there are still three very solid starting pitchers available in free agency (Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen), all of whom have been linked to New York. There are also guys like Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito, and Nick Martinez who are perhaps a tier lower than the three aforementioned arms but could still provide a lot of value in Queens.

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) celebrates after throwing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Trades are also a possibility for the Mets. Of course, the best target would be Detroit Tigers ace and two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal. But it doesn't seem likely that Skubal is getting dealt this winter.

Ultimately, all eyes are on David Stearns to see what he'll do to round out his team's starting pitcher corps. There's no question the pressure is on for him to do something, especially since the Mets' offseason has been seen as a failure to this point.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles