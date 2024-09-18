Mets' Top Prospect Pounds Out Three Hits, Including First Career Homer
If Tuesday night is any indication, Luisangel Acuña belongs in the big leagues.
The New York Mets' prized 22-year-old prospect made his MLB debut on Saturday in Philadelphia, and delivered a good first impression with a pair of hits. But after going hitless on Sunday and entering as a defensive replacement on Monday, Acuña was looking for his first game to truly shine.
Filling in for the injured Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Acuña's night didn't get off to the best start, as he was charged with a missed catch error in the top of the third inning that eventually resulted in an unearned run scoring.
But he would get that run back - and then some.
Facing Washington Nationals southpaw Mitchell Parker in the bottom of the inning, Acuña lashed a line drive into the left-center field gap to drive in Harrison Bader from first base; it was both the first career extra-base hit and RBI for the young Venezuelan. The liner, which tied the game at one, was scalded off the bat at 109.5 mph; Acuña later scored the go-ahead run on Pete Alonso's bloop single.
The Mets would score four runs in that inning and eventually took total control of the game. As for Acuña, he tallied another knock with a single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth, and came around to score on Alonso's three-run home run.
With New York up 9-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Acuña looked to record his first career three-hit game in just four games as a big leaguer; he would do so with authority, walloping his first career home run 414 feet into the left field seats. The 22-year-old unleashed a lightning-fast swing that was very reminiscent of his older brother Ronald, the reigning NL MVP for the Atlanta Braves.
The home run would cap the scoring in a 10-1 laugher over the Nationals, and Acuña finished his fourth major league game just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
"I'm just excited to be here, just for the opportunity that God has given me but also feeding off the energy that the fans have given us today," Acuña said via his interpreter after the game.
"He looks like he belongs in the big leagues," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said in his postgame presser. "And then the way the ball jumps off his bat, that gets your attention. He’s a kid who seems pretty mature. It doesn’t matter the situation. He’s just playing his game."
Thanks to Acuña's memorable night, as well as a Braves loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets have extended their lead for the third NL Wild Card spot to two games and have tied the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card. They will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Nationals on Wednesday night; Jose Quintana will take the hill at 7:10 PM ET.