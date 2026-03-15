Mets' Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Opening Day

With Opening Day nearly a week away, the New York Mets seem to have every spot on their roster solved.

However, the one spot they haven't yet decided on is right field.

Entering spring training, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made it clear that the right field position would be up for grabs after he announced that Juan Soto would transition to left field. That also meant top prospect Carson Benge, who has certainly made his case this spring, would get an opportunity.

In 10 Grapefruit League games, Benge has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with five RBI and an .839 OPS. He also hit a home run in an exhibition game on March 4 against Team Israel.

Carson Benge with an RBI triple in the second inning for New York ⚡️#Mets pic.twitter.com/ccDgSnAKJR — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 9, 2026

Benge has certainly made the case to be the starting right fielder for New York and will undoubtedly be a part of the team's future in the long-term. But as for the Mets' short-term plans in right field, they seem to have a difficult decision to make.

A Tough Call

Mar 5, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mike Tauchman (50) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Benge isn't the only player vying for that starting right field job this spring. The Mets wanted to add some insurance at the position when they signed Mike Tauchman to a minor league deal.

The 35-year-old spent last season with the Chicago White Sox. In 93 games, he slashed .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs, 40 RBI and an OPS of 756. Tauchman has followed up that season with a great spring for the Mets to this point.

Tauchman has gone 7-for-21 (.333) in Grapefruit League play. This includes tallying two more hits and two RBI during the Amazins' 12-1 win against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Another RBI for Mike Tauchman! pic.twitter.com/qBzqIufHyY — SNY (@SNYtv) March 15, 2026

The veteran outfielder's impressive camp has certainly made things interesting for the Mets in right field. It will certainly make their final roster decision a very hard one to make.

Tauchman and Benge aren't the only ones in the running for the starting nod in right. Tyrone Taylor and even Brett Baty are both viewed as options there. Taylor, however, should make the team as a bench piece and because of his defensive prowess. Baty is also a lock to make the roster as he can be utilized at DH, first base, second and third.

At this point, right field seems to be a two-player race between Benge and Tauchman. With both the young prospect and veteran journeyman outfielder compiling great springs, it makes right field the biggest question mark for the Mets heading into the 2026 campaign.

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