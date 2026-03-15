Mets' Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Opening Day
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With Opening Day nearly a week away, the New York Mets seem to have every spot on their roster solved.
However, the one spot they haven't yet decided on is right field.
Entering spring training, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made it clear that the right field position would be up for grabs after he announced that Juan Soto would transition to left field. That also meant top prospect Carson Benge, who has certainly made his case this spring, would get an opportunity.
In 10 Grapefruit League games, Benge has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with five RBI and an .839 OPS. He also hit a home run in an exhibition game on March 4 against Team Israel.
Benge has certainly made the case to be the starting right fielder for New York and will undoubtedly be a part of the team's future in the long-term. But as for the Mets' short-term plans in right field, they seem to have a difficult decision to make.
A Tough Call
Benge isn't the only player vying for that starting right field job this spring. The Mets wanted to add some insurance at the position when they signed Mike Tauchman to a minor league deal.
The 35-year-old spent last season with the Chicago White Sox. In 93 games, he slashed .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs, 40 RBI and an OPS of 756. Tauchman has followed up that season with a great spring for the Mets to this point.
Tauchman has gone 7-for-21 (.333) in Grapefruit League play. This includes tallying two more hits and two RBI during the Amazins' 12-1 win against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The veteran outfielder's impressive camp has certainly made things interesting for the Mets in right field. It will certainly make their final roster decision a very hard one to make.
Tauchman and Benge aren't the only ones in the running for the starting nod in right. Tyrone Taylor and even Brett Baty are both viewed as options there. Taylor, however, should make the team as a bench piece and because of his defensive prowess. Baty is also a lock to make the roster as he can be utilized at DH, first base, second and third.
At this point, right field seems to be a two-player race between Benge and Tauchman. With both the young prospect and veteran journeyman outfielder compiling great springs, it makes right field the biggest question mark for the Mets heading into the 2026 campaign.
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Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan