Mets' top prospect thrives in latest start; could call-up be nearing?
After initially struggling at the Triple-A level to begin his season, New York Mets top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat showcased his incredible talent in his latest start for the Syracuse Mets.
Pitching against the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday, Sproat went five innings, allowing one earned run on just two hits, and struck out five batters while walking just one on 82 pitches (52 strikes). The 24-year-old's fastball notably touched as high as 98 mph on the afternoon, which is a very encouraging sign.
Before his outing on Wednesday, Sproat's ERA in his six starts of the season for Syracuse was at 5.48. He has now lowered the mark to 4.82 across 28 innings pitched.
Read More: Mets' David Stearns gives timetable for top prospect's path to major leagues
This was certainly the outing New York was anticipating out of Sproat at the Triple-A level after producing a solid spring training for the Mets. In two games during the spring, the righty hurler went 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, with three strikeouts across four innings pitched.
With Sproat finally being able to find consistency during his first season in Triple-A, could the Amazins' consider calling up their top pitching prospect, whom they are very high on? While his latest start was a step in the right direction, there has yet to be any indication on the Mets planning to call up Sproat in the near future.
With Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns explaining during spring training that he would like to see Sproat find sustainable success in the minor leagues, the right-hander will have to build off his best start in Triple-A thus far if he wants to create a path to the big leagues this year.