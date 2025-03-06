Mets' David Stearns gives timetable for top prospect's path to major leagues
Although the New York Mets' pitching rotation is down two key starters heading into Opening Day, the team is making it clear that they want to take their time with their top pitching prospect.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns met with reporters on Thursday in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and was asked about his impressions of starting pitcher Brandon Sproat's spring thus far and when the 24-year-old could potentially be called up to the major leagues.
"It's tough not to be impressed, he carries himself very well, I think he is very focused," Stearns said. "He's still growing and adding to his arsenal, which is exciting for a guy who is as talented as he is and has flown through the minor leagues at the rate that he has, but we also believe he has development left.
"We want to see him have significant success at the Triple-A level, I think he wants to prove he can do that as well. Once we see that, we can start talking about when is the right time at the major league level."
Sproat was drafted by the Mets in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft and is currently ranked as the team's No. 1 prospect in their minor league system; he is also ranked as the 46th-best prospect in all of baseball.
The righty hurler is also coming off a strong outing in his lone spring training start of the season. On February 28, the 24-year-old tossed two perfect innings against the Washington Nationals, with his fastball notably reaching as high as 99 mph.
But with Stearns reiterating during his press conference that the young right-hander needs to develop more down in the minor leagues, the Mets re-assigned Sproat along with 12 other players to minor league camp on Tuesday, effectively ending his run with the big league camp this spring.
However, with the Mets expected to be without Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea at the start of the season and with the rest of the team's rotation having more questions than answers, Sproat could get a taste of pitching in the big leagues this season if his development goes as planned.