Mets viewed as landing spot for NL East rival's Cy Young winner
Although MLB Opening Day is still a few weeks away, the New York Mets' starting rotation is already in a precarious position after the injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas in spring training.
There are no indications that New York is looking to add more starting pitching at this point. Instead, they're hoping that some of their incumbent arms (such as Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning) will pick up the slack from Manaea and Montas being unavailable.
However, if the Mets start the season slow or suffer more injuries to their staff, the front office might be more inclined to acquire another arm via trade. And during a February 28 appearance on MLB Network's Hot Stove show, Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci asserted that 2022 NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara could be on the Mets' radar later this year.
"It's probably too early to start talking about trade candidates, but his name is going to be out there," Verducci said of Alcantara, per an X post from MLB Network. "Especially for teams like Baltimore, the New York Mets, who are built to go to the World Series and maybe don't have that swing-and-miss guy, a horse at the top of the rotation, to me he'd be the number one guy."
A graphic then appeared on screen that showed Alcantara's 4-seam fastball has averaged 98.8 MPH to this point in 2025.
After discussing some of the mechanical cues that show Alcantara is back to his pre-Tommy John surgery mechanical form, Verducci added, "I'm not saying the Marlins are going to trade him, they have him under contract for the next few years. But they're going to be in a situation where teams are going to knock on the door... He's that kind of a difference maker."
While the Mets surely aren't hoping that they'll need to trade for another starting pitcher this season, it must be nice knowing that a Cy Young-caliber arm like Alcantara will likely be available.