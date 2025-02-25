Mets' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pursuit seems unlikely for these 3 reasons
In a February 19 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand gave New York Mets fans a lot of optimism when discussing their chances of acquiring Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in free agency next offseason.
"If there is one thing we have learned, it’s that the Mets are going to be in play for any free agent that piques their interest," Feinsand wrote. "With Alonso potentially opting out of his contract after this season, there could be an opening at first, where Vladdy would pair nicely in the lineup with Juan Soto."
He later added, "To me, it’s shaping up to be a two-horse race for his services. The big question will be how much either of those teams -- or any other club, for that matter -- will be willing to pay."
However, it doesn't seem that everyone is so bullish on New York's chances of landing Guerrero Jr. after the 2025 season ends. In a February 24 article, The Athletic MLB writer Tim Britton conveyed three reasons why he doesn't think Guerrero Jr. will be coming to Queens.
The first of these reasons was, "In Juan Soto, the Mets signed a similar player who’s more valuable in almost every way than Guerrero."
Essentially, what Britton meant with this is that Soto is a better player than Guerrero by every metric. If they didn't land Soto, he believes they'd certainly be in on Guerrero Jr. But now having Soto locked up for 15 seasons, he doesn't think the Mets' front office will be inclined to break the bank on Vladdy.
Britton's second reason was, "Signing Guerrero would severely limit the Mets’ flexibility for years." The Mets already have three position players (Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Soto) signed to lucrative, long-term contracts. For what Guerrero Jr. will command on the open market, the Mets signing him would mean a ton of money tied up with just four players for the next five-plus years.
Britton's third and final reason was, "David Stearns has not historically prioritized first base." This is shown by his reluctance to sign Pete Alonso to a long-term deal and was also proven during his time in Milwaukee.
While Britton did convey that a lot can change in a year, these three factors pour some cold water on the optimism about Guerrero Jr.'s potential future in New York.