Mets receive strong trade deadline grade for addressing team needs
The New York Mets knew upgrades had to be made to their roster ahead of the trade deadline if they were going to keep pace with other contenders in the National League.
In their own division, they saw the Philadelphia Phillies make a huge splash, addressing their glaring need for bullpen help by acquiring star closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins. Not to be outdone, the Mets got to work upgrading their bullpen as well.
New York already has an elite closer with Edwin Diaz, but the bridge to him at times was a messy one.
That will no longer be the case after they acquired Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles, Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, and Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals. What was once a glaring weakness for the Mets is now a great strength, with each reliever dominating with varying arm angles and pitch arsenals.
These additions are a major reason why Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) gave the Mets such a strong grade, an A-, for their work ahead of the deadline, despite not being able to add a starting pitcher to the mix. Also propping up their grade was acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles, who is a massive upgrade over Tyrone Taylor in center field.
Mullins is on pace for the second 20/20 season of his career, infusing some power and speed into the New York lineup. While his defensive metrics have taken a nosedive in 2025, the 30-year-old has been a highly regarded player with the glove throughout his career; if he can recapture that magic, which he should be motivated to do given that he is hitting free agency after the season, the Mets are getting a perfect fit in their outfield mix.
When taking the cost for Mullins into consideration, as they traded away three lower-tier relief pitching prospects, it is an even better deal for New York. The reported asking price for Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox and what the San Diego Padres paid to acquire Mullins’s teammate, Ramon Laureano, along with Ryan O’Hearn, were much higher compared to what the Mets gave up.
There will be some challenges for manager Carlos Mendoza figuring out the starting rotation, but games will be shortened with the bullpen he can now call upon, along with a strengthened lineup that was already a force to be reckoned with.