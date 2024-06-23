Mets Will Face Old Friend in Subway Series After Former Slugger Traded to Yankees
The New York Mets will be seeing a familiar face this week in the Subway Series when they face off against the hated cross-town rival New York Yankees.
The Yankees acquired Mets former infielder/DH J.D. Davis from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday and he is expected to meet them at Citi Field on Tuesday when his new team plays his old club.
Davis was not having a great year in Oakland, hitting just .236 with a .670 OPS, but he was beginning to turn things around offensively via a .275 average and .727 OPS in his final 24 games with the A’s. The 31-year-old was recently designated for assignment by the A’s, and the Yankees decided to make a deal to bring him to the Bronx.
The move to land Davis is a bit surprising, but DH Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left hamstring strain. Stanton, who is undergoing imaging to determine the severity of his injury, missed 43 games last season with an identical issue.
The Yankees also anticipate Stanton being out for more than 10 days, so Davis will likely see time as the DH in the interim. Davis can also play both corner infield spots, areas that have seen minimal production for the Yankees in 2024.
The hope is that Davis can provide the similar pop he showed for the Mets back in 2019 and in parts of 2020-2022.
The Mets acquired Davis via trade prior to the 2019 season and he spent the next three years in Queens before being dealt at the 2022 trade deadline to the San Francisco Giants.
Davis, a California native, signed with Oakland in the offseason, but has now made his way back to New York and will be facing his old team in his old ballpark this week.