MLB insider cites Mets most 'under-the-radar' offseason decision
The New York Mets made several moves to improve their roster during the offseason; some of which made a major splash within the sports world.
Of course, the biggest one was them signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 contract, which is the largest contract in sports history. Another was them re-signing slugger Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal, plus them re-signing (the now-injured) 2024 breakout star Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million contract.
While these three transactions surely made the most headlines, there were plenty of other moves New York made to improve their 2025 World Series chances. And in a March 5 article, The Athletic's MLB Insider Jim Bowden wrote an article titled his '2025 MLB report card: Offseason grades, takeaways, predictions for all 30 teams', that cited what he believes the Mets' most under-the-radar move was.
"Under-the-radar move: Signing reliever Clay Holmes and transitioning him into a starting role, with adjustments to his repertoire," the article wrote.
While Bowden might have called the Holmes signing under-the-radar, one could argue that it got plenty of attention when it was announced that he'd signed a three-year, $38 million deal with New York back in December; if only because the Mets' intentions were turning him into a starting pitcher after being the Yankees' closer for much of 2024.
However, this decision has not only worked wonders because of the injuries that New York's starting rotation has accrued but because Holmes has looked fantastic as a starter this spring.
Therefore, this supposedly "under-the-radar" signing could end up being one of the most meaningful for the Mets' 2025 success.