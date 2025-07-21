MLB Insider highlights relievers Mets are scouting ahead of deadline
The New York Mets are in position to make the playoffs with just 10 days remaining prior to the July 31st trade deadline, but they do have some clear needs to be addressed.
The easiest to fill would be adding help to their bullpen, which needs at least one more high leverage arm to get the game from the starting pitchers to All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.
MLB Insider Jim Bowden released a column for The Athletic on Monday detailing what he has been hearing from all 30 teams prior to the deadline, and his sources have confirmed the Mets are heavily focused on the relief pitching market.
The list of relievers the Mets are targeting includes big names like Guardians' closer Emmanuel Clase, Orioles' closer Felix Bautista, and Pirates' reliever David Bednar. There are also a few potential rental relievers, like Baltimore's Gregory Soto and Washington's Kyle Finnegan, as well as players with extended team control like Colorado's Seth Halvorsen.
Although Bowden also lists center field as a potential need area for the Mets, it appears that his sources believe David Stearns' primary focus at this deadline will be bullpen additions. There are a wide range of options on Bowden's list, with some of the higher-end options (such as Clase or Bautista) offering the Mets an elite set-up option now with closing insurance in case Diaz opts out of his contract this winter and leaves in free agency.
The Mets have demonstrated patience with the deadline despite an extended slump for the team, which has gone just 11-20 over their past 31 games, due in part to Stearns' desire not to overpay for an immediate fix when the division is still within their grasp.
Waiting even a few extra days can cause some prices to drop as sellers have to either take the best available offers before the deadline or risk letting assets either depreciate in the second half or have potential rentals walk in free agency. After churning through a parade of middle relievers over the past month, it appears the Mets want more certainty in their bullpen for the stretch run.