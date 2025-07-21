Sought after ex-Mets reliever signs with Phillies
According to a July 15 article from Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Mets were among the teams that had looked into potentially signing veteran right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson.
Robertson signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets before the 2023 season and made 40 relief appearances for the Mets in that campaign, posting a 4-2 record with a sterling 2.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.
Despite this success endearing him to the Mets' fanbase, Robertson was traded to the Miami Marlins a few days before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. He went on to produce a 3.00 ERA in 60 appearances for the Texas Rangers in 2024, but remained a free agent throughout this year.
However, Robertson is a free agent no longer, which ESPN's Jeff Passan revealed in a July 20 X post that wrote, "Right-handed reliever David Robertson and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year deal... Robertson will receive more than $5 million for the rest of the season on his deal, which is for a prorated $16 million. Phillies need RP badly."
While the Mets aren't as in desperate need of a righty reliever as they are for impact lefties out of the bullpen, they surely would have preferred that Robinson ended up somewhere else than with one of their biggest divisional rivals.
Regardless, New York's front office will now need to look elsewhere in bolstering their bullpen, which would seemingly be through making a trade before the July 31 deadline at this point.