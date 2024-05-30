MLB Insider Weighs in on Mets' Chances to Sign MVP Candidate in Free Agency
The New York Mets will need to reevaluate their entire long-term plan if things continue to trend downwards this year.
The good news is that a significant amount of money is coming off the books following the 2024 season, so the Mets will be able to go back to their usual spending ways under billionaire owner Steve Cohen.
After a year hiatus from going after high-priced, big name free agent targets, Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns can push for superstars that will be on the open market such as Juan Soto, who is playing at an MVP level across town for the New York Yankees in his first season in the Bronx.
However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic told the Fair Territory Podcast that there could be some factors that will prevent the Mets from luring Soto away from their crosstown rivals.
“Juan Soto is going to the highest bidder. And if the Mets are the highest bidder, maybe they get Soto,” Rosenthal told Fair Territory. “But two things, the Mets need more than Soto, and Soto is no dummy, he sees what’s going on over there.”
Rosenthal is referring to the Mets’ latest incident with relief pitcher Jorge Lopez, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday after refusing to apologize for throwing his glove into the stands in frustration before doubling down in his postgame presser about having no regrets and being a bad teammate, as well as taking a potential shot at the team, whether he misunderstood the question or not.
But that’s not all, Rosenthal outlined how Soto is aware of the Mets’ recent history of making negative headlines over the course of the past decade-plus, too.
For that, the insider believes Soto, who is loving his time with the Bronx Bombers so far, would give the Yankees a chance to either match the highest offer or come close to it, whether it comes from the Mets or another team.
Soto is repped by Boras Corporation, which is headed by super agent Scott Boras, who comes along with a lengthy track record of getting his top clients paid handsomely. Soto has looked like a perfect fit with the Yankees so far, which could play a role in his decision in free agency next winter. But the Yankees will likely have to near the highest offer, if not match or exceed. The Mets on the other hand, are no guarantee to land Soto even if their bid is the largest, according to Rosenthal.