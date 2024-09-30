Inside The Mets

MLB Issued Celebration Warning to Mets, Braves Prior to Doubleheader

Major League baseball issued a celebration warning to the Mets and Braves prior to their doubleheader on Monday.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are facing off in a makeup doubleheader on Monday with major playoff implications on the line.

If the two games end in a split, both teams clinch a Wild Card spot. If one team sweeps, the Arizona Diamondbacks will get a postseason berth.

Whoever wins Game 1 (Braves currently leading 3-0 in the top of the eighth inning), will punch their ticket to the playoffs. However, they will have to wait on their champagne celebration until later in the evening.

Per Mark Sanchez of The New York Post, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters that Major League Baseball advised both clubs to delay their celebration until after Game 2 of the doubleheader.

MLB's decision makes sense given that the second contest must be played, and these playoff celebrations involve alcohol.

Should the Braves' lead hold, the Mets will be going with right-handed pitcher Luis Severino to start Game 2 in what would be a must-win.

If the Mets are able to pull-off a late comeback, the Braves would go with NL Cy Young candidate Chris Sale in the second game.

Braves rookie hurler Spencer Schwellenbach has dominated the Mets once again, going seven shutout innings so far. Schwellenbach has thrown 21 innings against the Mets this season and allowed one run total in three starts.

Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader will begin 40 minutes after the final out of the first contest. As it stands, it looks like the pressure will be on the Mets in the second act. If they lose both games, they will not be playing in the postseason.

