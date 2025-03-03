MLB Pipeline's Mets top 30 prospects released
Spring training is in full swing for the New York Mets, and every player is looking to leave their mark in these exhibition games.
Not only are the everyday starters and veterans given opportunities to show what they're capable of, but the top prospects in the Mets' minor league system are given their first chances to shine. Some of those top prospects include pitchers Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, and Nolan McLean, infielders Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio, shortstop/outfielder Jett Williams, outfielders Carson Benge and Drew Gilbert, and first baseman/outfielder Ryan Clifford.
Luckily for those budding prospects, they're already being highly touted heading into the 2025 season. On Monday, MLB Pipeline released their Top 30 Prospects list for a handful of teams; the Mets were among those to receive their rankings, with Sproat, Williams, and Benge listed as the top three prospects.
As for the other notable prospects for the Amazins', Clifford is currently ranked at No. 4, McLean at No. 5, Tong at No. 6, Acuña at No. 7, Mauricio at No. 10 and Gilbert at No. 11.
Sproat being ranked as the top prospect heading into this year should not be much of a surprise, especially since he also ranks as a Top 50 prospect across the majors (No. 46). He additionally left a great first impression on Friday, pitching two perfect innings against the Washington Nationals while dialing up his fastball to 99 mph.
With the Mets' pitching rotation not being the team's biggest strength heading into this season (especially after recent injuries), the 24-year-old could potentially become an option down the road.
Williams's path to the majors has been a bit more difficult, especially after undergoing wrist surgery that sidelined him for most of last season. The 21-year-old shortstop/outfielder batted just .190 in both Double-A and Single-A, but the on-base skills and baserunning acumen he showed in 2023 (.425 on-base percentage and 45 stolen bases) remain tantalizing and recent enough for him to rank highly.
Benge, who was drafted 19th overall by the Mets in last year's MLB Draft, is the newest face on the list. The 22-year-old appeared in just 15 games for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets, but hit .273/.420/.436 with two home runs and eight RBI.
Even though Clifford, Tong, and McLean have yet to taste the big league level, Acuña and Mauricio have both made their debuts over the past two seasons.
Acuña, 22, came over to New York in a trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on July 30, 2023. When the infielder was called up to the major leagues on September 14 to fill in for Francisco Lindor, who suffered a back injury, Acuña was a revelation for the Mets on offense. Despite not having strong offensive numbers in the minors, he ended up batting .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBI in just 14 MLB games.
As for Mauricio, the 23-year-old was also a jolt for the Mets on offense when he was called up during the last month of the 2023 regular season. In 26 games, the infielder slashed .248/.296/.347 with two home runs, nine RBI, and seven stolen bases.
However, Mauricio tore his ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League during the 2023 offseason, which forced him to miss all of 2024. He is still recovering during spring training and has yet to appear in any live games.
Despite Mauricio still rehabbing from that torn ACL, New York's current farm system is still viewed as one of the best in all of baseball. From Sproat's electric spring training debut to Acuña's impressive offensive numbers from last season, to all the other highly touted prospects who are looking to make a name for themselves, it is safe to say that the Mets are set up well for the future.