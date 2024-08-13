New Mets' Hurler 'Transforming' Pitch Mix to Great Success
The New York Mets made a sneaky-good move at the trade deadline, and they're already reaping the benefits.
When New York acquired starting pitcher Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics, they were expecting him to provide depth for an inconsistent starting rotation; the 30-year-old was better than his 4.43 ERA last year would indicate. Perhaps being on a team with an outlook as bleak as Oakland's resulted in Blackburn being overlooked.
But Blackburn sees his arrival to the Mets as a chance to reinvent himself. Looking to make a good first impression, the crafty right-hander has altered his pitch mix in his first two starts with his new club, focusing on throwing cutters and changeups instead of four-seamers and curveballs. Although pitching coach Jeremy Hefner helped incorporate this new game plan for Blackburn, the Mets never outright told him to make these changes; Blackburn showed the initiative and adaptability to make them.
“I know my cutter is one of my better, if not my best pitch, analytically,” Blackburn said to Tim Britton of The Athletic. “I’m just kind of taking that and running with it. Really just using my best pitch as much as possible.”
Tim Healey of Newsday also reported that Blackburn is reworking his slider, using different grips to give it more horizontal movement, or "sweep".
“Something new for a pitcher is always fun, to sit out there and mess with it,” Blackburn said to Healey. “I feel like I’ve thrown some pretty good [sliders] since I’ve been here. I didn’t feel like that was the case all year.”
These adjustments have paid off for the 30-year-old; in his first two starts with the Mets, Blackburn pitched six innings in both, allowing 11 hits and three runs (two earned) in 12 frames. He's struck out 12 batters while issuing just nine free passes. With a 4.41 ERA prior to being traded to New York, the righty has since lowered it to 3.86.
On Tuesday, Blackburn will make his Citi Field debut against the Athletics, his former team. To say he's determined to showcase his new pitching style against them would be an understatement; according to Healey, Blackburn said he was "stuck in a development circle" and "handcuffed" to his old pitch mix with Oakland.
Blackburn is still a work in progress, as pitching coach Hefner is looking to further improve his changeup, while Blackburn himself has ideas on how to better utilize his sinker. But he's in no rush to make these changes, as the Mets have him under contract for next season as well.
The Mets clearly like what they see from Blackburn, and if he can continue his evolution into a quality arm, the starting rotation can finally achieve much-needed stability.