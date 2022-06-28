New York Mets call-up Ender Inciarte, option Nick Plummer to minors.

NEW YORK - The Mets have called up a veteran outfielder, who brings speed and defense to their roster.

Ender Inciarte joined the Mets on Tuesday and will wear No. 22. As a result, Nick Plummer was sent down to Triple A Syracuse and Locke St. John was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Inciarte, who signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in the offseason, spent 34 games with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and slashed .252/.336/.408 in 103 at-bats.

Although the Yankees were pleased with Inciarte's production in their system, they were honest with the 31-year-old about their limited space in the outfield at the major league level.

This is what led to Inciarte's decision to exercise his opt-out clause in order to seek other opportunities around the league. The outfielder was released by the Yankees on June 15 and signed a minor league deal with the Mets six days later.

Inciarte played in just four games for Triple A Syracuse, before the Mets called him up on June 28.

"I was ready to help a team win," Inciarte said of his decision to sign with the Mets. "Any role that I can do to help the team win, I'm here."

Inciarte is very familiar with the Mets, having played for the NL East rival Atlanta Braves from 2016 to 2021. He was an All-Star back in 2017 and won three straight Gold Gloves from 2016 through 2018.

