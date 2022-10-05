As we reach the final game of the regular season, the New York Mets will have to figure out their postseason roster with the Wild-Card round looming this weekend.

Part of their roster configuration will depend on the health of these two bats: Starling Marte (fractured middle finger) and Darin Ruf (neck).

For Marte, things aren't looking promising regarding his availability against the San Diego Padres.

"I'm never going to say never," Showalter told reporters on Wednesday. "We're waiting, he's going to do some stuff today. Every day we take a different try at it, as far as padding and different things, trying to find that, and still waiting for the bone to heal.

"He's one of our toughest guys, so when you know that he can't, he will fight through about anything. But when you can't swing the bat, you can't hold a ball, it's kind of hard. He's out there as we speak trying to do some stuff."

Marte was seen going through fielding drills in the outfield before the Mets-Nationals regular season finale, but he was throwing the ball underhand.

Marte has been out since September 6 after getting hit on the finger with a Mitch Keller 95 mph fastball.

As for Ruf, SNY's Andy Martino reported that he is swinging the bat and is feeling good. Ruf is a possibility as a right-handed DH option against the Padres this weekend.

Ruf went on the IL last Friday, which led to the call up of top prospect catcher Francisco Alvarez. In all likelihood, the Mets will only give two roster spots to the trio of Ruf, Alvarez and Mark Vientos.

Read More:

- Why Taijuan Walker Deserves Spot in Mets' Postseason Rotation

- Mets' Francisco Alvarez Crushes Home Run for 1st MLB Hit

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.