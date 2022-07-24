New York Mets discussed trade offer with Nationals for Josh Bell.

With the August 2 MLB trade deadline approaching, things are beginning to heat up a bit.

As sources tell me and Michael Marino, the Mets are one of several teams that have sent a trade offer to the Washington Nationals for first baseman/DH Josh Bell.

The deal would see the Mets send an upper level minor league starting pitcher and outfielder to Washington in exchange for Bell and a big-league relief pitcher.

However, as of this date, It's unknown if an agreement is close or if it will get done. Sources have also indicated that the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams that are interested in Bell, too.

For the Mets, who have seen their offense struggle for the past month-plus, the switch-hitting Bell would be a massive acquisition in the middle of their order. Bell is an All-Star worthy slugger, who didn't make the All-Star team this year due to the campaign's fellow first basemen Pete Alonso, C.J. Cron and Paul Goldschmidt have put together. Having Alonso and Bell hit back-to-back in their lineup would be a substantial boost for the Mets' offense.

The Mets' starting rotation has also hit their stride as of late, and are close to getting ace Jacob deGrom back in the mix. But as good as their starters have been, the Mets know they must improve their run creation on the other end of things.

New York just acquired left-handed platoon DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The hope is this will assist their offense, but at the same time they're still trying to land a big every day bat.

Bell could be that big bat. But as of this date, It's unknown if an agreement with the Nationals is close, or if it will get done. That said, the Mets are serious about Bell, who's a rental option, meaning the Nationals are more willing to trade him within the NL East. But the Mets aren't the only team in the league in pursuit.

