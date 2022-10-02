Skip to main content

Max Scherzer Could Serve as Reliever in New York Mets' Next Series

ATLANTA - The Mets are hoping that the final game of the regular season will not be significant for them. 

If that proves to be the case, Max Scherzer could be available out of the bullpen on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

"I wouldn't take that out of the realm of possibility," manager Buck Showalter said of the idea of Scherzer pitching in relief next series.

Scherzer last pitched for the Mets on Saturday night and allowed four runs to the Braves in a loss.

Instead of taking a normal workday in between starts, Scherzer could potentially get his work in by making a relief appearance for the Mets.

This of course will depend on whether the Mets win the NL East and have six days off until the NLDS, or have to host a weekend series at Citi Field.

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Nationals. DeGrom left his latest start after six innings due to a blood blister and cut cuticle, but isn't concerned that they will prevent him from pitching moving forward.

Should the Braves win the division, deGrom likely won't pitch on Wednesday in order to be available during next weekend's Wild Card series.

The Mets have to beat the Braves on Sunday night to hold the tie breaker and control their own destiny for the division title. 

Max Scherzer Shaky, Mets' Offense Silent in 2nd Straight Loss to Braves

Mets ace Jacob deGrom Dealing With Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle

Mets to Call-Up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez

