New York Mets to call-up top prospect Francisco Alvarez.

It will be all hands on deck for the New York Mets in their pivotal weekend series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

As a source confirmed to Inside the Mets, the Mets are calling up the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, Francisco Alvarez, for their showdown against Atlanta.

Daniel Alvarez-Montes was the first to report on this news.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Alvarez, the 20-year-old catcher, will have a chance to gain at-bats as a DH, given Darin Ruf's struggles against left-handed pitching since joining the Mets. The Mets will go against southpaw Max Fried in the series opener on Friday night.

Despite a slow start at the Triple-A level, mixed with a loose body in his right ankle that cost him three weeks of action, Alvarez returned to Syracuse and tore the cover off the ball.

In the month of September, Alvarez slashed .362/.483/.596 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Alvarez finished his minor league season with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .885 OPS in 112 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

Now, Alvarez will make his long awaited major league debut in the biggest series of the season when the Mets take on the Braves at Truist Park in a battle for the NL East crown.

With six games left to play in the regular season, the Mets hold a one game lead over the Braves in the NL East. New York needs just one win across this three game series to have the tie-breaker over Atlanta in the season series and control their own destiny in the division.

