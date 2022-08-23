Skip to main content

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Sets Major Career Milestone

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer sets major career milestone.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite not having his best stuff in his latest outing, New York Mets ace Max Scherzer notched an impressive career milestone against the Yankees on Monday night.

Scherzer passed Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez on the all-time strikeouts leader board, moving up to 13th after he eclipsed punch out number 3,155 of his career. 

Scherzer achieved this milestone in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of the Subway Series when he struck out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge swinging on a sweeping slider. 

Overall, Scherzer finished his outing with three strikeouts, allowing four earned runs on seven hits across 6 2/3 innings. 

Scherzer needs 36 more strikeouts to move into the No. 12 spot, which is currently held by Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins, who had 3,192 punch outs in his playing career. 

In addition to moving into sole possession of 13th place on MLB's all-time strikeouts list, Scherzer is one win away from reaching 200 wins. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although he received the loss in his latest outing, Scherzer has been a godsend for the Mets this season. The 38-year-old has gone 9-3 with a 2.33 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts across 18 starts. 

Scherzer is pretty much a lock for the Hall of Fame whenever he retires from baseball. This season has been his first of a three-year pact with the Mets, in which he signed back in November for a historic $43 million average annual value. 

Read More:

- Where Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

- Why Record-Setting Payroll Makes Sense for Mets Next Season

- Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt Have Taken Mets Rotation to Next Level

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Sets Major Career Milestone

New York Mets Injury Updates: Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

Where Mets Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos bump chests at the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July.
News

Where Mets Prospects Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos Stand in Their Development

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts after issuing a walk against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
News

Taijuan Walker Decision Looming for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mark Canha, Nate Fisher Play Hero for New York Mets; Steve Cohen Approves

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Why Record-Setting Payroll Makes Sense for New York Mets Next Season

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets top prospect Jose Butto
News

What to Know About New York Mets Prospect Jose Butto

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 16, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts after issuing a walk against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Could Make First MLB Start on Sunday

By Pat Ragazzo
Jul 11, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park.
News

Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt Have Taken Mets Rotation to Next Level

By Rob Piersall