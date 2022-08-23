New York Mets ace Max Scherzer sets major career milestone.

Despite not having his best stuff in his latest outing, New York Mets ace Max Scherzer notched an impressive career milestone against the Yankees on Monday night.

Scherzer passed Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez on the all-time strikeouts leader board, moving up to 13th after he eclipsed punch out number 3,155 of his career.

Scherzer achieved this milestone in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of the Subway Series when he struck out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge swinging on a sweeping slider.

Overall, Scherzer finished his outing with three strikeouts, allowing four earned runs on seven hits across 6 2/3 innings.

Scherzer needs 36 more strikeouts to move into the No. 12 spot, which is currently held by Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins, who had 3,192 punch outs in his playing career.

In addition to moving into sole possession of 13th place on MLB's all-time strikeouts list, Scherzer is one win away from reaching 200 wins.

Although he received the loss in his latest outing, Scherzer has been a godsend for the Mets this season. The 38-year-old has gone 9-3 with a 2.33 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts across 18 starts.

Scherzer is pretty much a lock for the Hall of Fame whenever he retires from baseball. This season has been his first of a three-year pact with the Mets, in which he signed back in November for a historic $43 million average annual value.

