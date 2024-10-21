New York Mets’ 2024-25 Offseason Outlook; Free Agents and Important Dates to Know
After starting the season 0-5 and dropping 11 games below .500 in May, the 2024 New York Mets defied expectations, coming within two wins of a World Series berth. Their remarkable run came to an end with a 10-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game 6 on Sunday night.
Though the Mets' 2024 season is now in the past, the MLB calendar keeps moving forward. Here are the key steps the team will take in building its 2025 roster:
Free Agency
The day after the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers conclude the World Series, all 30 MLB clubs can begin making trades. Veteran players with expiring contracts immediately become free agents, but they cannot sign with or talk to other teams until a five-day quiet period ends.
During this window, the Mets can negotiate with their own free agents, but any options (team, player, vesting, or mutual) must be exercised or declined before the period expires.
The same applies to teams planning to make qualifying offers. If a player rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, the original team receives various forms of draft pick compensation. According to ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel, the qualifying offer for this offseason will reach an all-time high of $21.05 million. Here’s a look at the players New York could potentially lose:
Pending Free Agents:
1B Pete Alonso, OF Harrison Bader, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, INF Jose Iglesias, DH J.D. Martinez, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP José Quintana, LHP Brooks Raley, RHP Luis Severino, RHP Drew Smith, RHP Ryne Stanek, OF Jesse Winker
Options:
LHP Sean Manaea (opt-out), RHP Phil Maton (club)
A Note on New York's Free Agents
New York has plenty of money to spend and has been linked to several prominent free agents outside of their organization, including outfielder Juan Soto of the New York Yankees and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles
With the potential loss of both Alonso and Iglesias, the makeup of the Mets' clubhouse could look much different in 2025. Iglesias, 34, played a key role in fostering the team’s fun vibes in 2024, as players and fans embraced his hit song “OMG.” His .830 OPS far exceeded expectations after signing a minor league deal last December.
Alonso, who turns 30 in December, is just 27 home runs shy of becoming the Mets' all-time leader. His crucial three-run homer in the ninth inning of Wild Card Series Game 3 reignited the Mets' postseason run, propelling them into the NL Division Series and eventually the NL Championship Series. He maintained his momentum throughout the postseason, hitting three additional homers and reaching base multiple times in each of his final three games.
The Mets may also face considerable turnover in their rotation, with three of their top starters poised to enter free agency. Severino, Quintana, and Manaea collectively made 94 starts with a 3.71 ERA over 534 innings in 2024.
Manaea has one year and $13.5 million left on his current deal, while Severino and Quintana will both be unrestricted free agents. If the Mets pick up Maton’s option, they will owe him $7.75 million in 2025.
Other Important Dates
- Nov. 11: BBWAA award finalists announced.
- Nov. 13-17: All-MLB Weekend (Las Vegas)
- Nov. 19: Manager of the Year winners announced; Carlos Mendoza is a likely candidate.
- Nov. 21: Most Valuable Players announced; Francisco Lindor is a likely candidate.
- Dec. 9-12: Winter Meetings (Dallas). Team decision-makers and agents will gather in one location, where significant free agent signings and trades often occur. The Amateur Draft Lottery will determine the 2025 draft order on Dec. 10, followed by the Rule 5 Draft the next day.
- Dec. 15: 2024 international signing period closes.
- Jan. 9: Salary arbitration figures exchanged between players and clubs.
- Jan. 15: 2025 international signing period opens.
- Jan. 23: BBWAA announces Hall of Fame class. Former Met Curtis Granderson makes his ballot debut, while Billy Wagner enters his final year of eligibility.
- Feb. 14: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training for most teams.
- Feb. 22: Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule opens at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie vs. the Astros.
- March 27: Opening Day in Houston.
- April 4: Home opener vs. the Blue Jays.