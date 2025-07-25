New York Mets acquire lefty relief help in first trade deadline move
And here we go!
With six days remaining before the July 31 MLB trade deadline, the New York Mets got things going on Friday by acquiring left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects' Wellington Aracena (No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and Cameron Foster.
SNY baseball insider Andy Martino was the first to report on this deal.
The Mets were in need of a lefty reliever and they got just that in Soto, who left-handed bats are hitting just .138 against this season. Soto is a hard-throwing power lefty arm who has produced 10.9 K/9 this year.
Overall, Soto has posted a 3.96 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and 44 strikeouts across 36.1 innings. The Mets lost left-handed relievers' A.J. Minter (lat) and Danny Young (Tommy John surgery) to season-ending injuries and have now filled this void with Soto and veteran southpaw Brooks Raley.
The Mets are still in need of a setup man or two and they're likely still monitoring the market in search of relief help even after landing Soto.
The Mets bullpen as it stands has high-leverage arms in closer Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek, Jose Butto, Reed Garrett, Huascar Brazoban, Raley and now Soto.