New York Mets acquire star reliever from Giants
The New York Mets are adding another high-leverage arm to their bullpen.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Mets had acquired right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. In return, New York sent No. 10 prospect Blade Tidwell, No. 12 prospect Drew Gilbert, and right-handed reliever José Buttó.
Rogers, 34, has posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 6.8 K/9 rate in 50 innings this season. The 2013 draft pick had spent his entire professional career with the Giants until now, making 392 major league appearances over the past seven seasons. He is set to become a free agent after this season.
A 6-foot-5 submariner, Rogers effectively limits hard contact and consistently gets outs with his 83 mph sinker (+13 run value) and 74 mph slider (+2 run value). His 2.1% barrel rate, 2.1% walk rate, and 64.4% groundball rate rank among the best in baseball this season, according to Statcast.
Tidwell, 24, made his MLB debut in May and has bounced between Triple-A and the big league club this season. The right-hander owns a 4.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 9.9 K/9 rate in 17 minor league appearances (14 starts) this year and has allowed 15 earned runs in 15 big league innings thus far.
Gilbert, 25 in September, is a 5-foot-9 left-handed bat who plays all three outfield spots. The former first-round pick was included in the 2023 trade deadline deal that sent Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros. He was ranked as high as No. 2 in the Mets’ farm system last year.
Last week, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Gilbert had put himself on the team’s radar with his recent performance. He owns a .246/.349/.435 slash line (.785 OPS) through 81 Triple-A games this season but has heated up recently, with six home runs, 18 RBIs, and a .991 OPS over the past 30 days.
Buttó, 27, was tagged for five runs in 1.2 innings Tuesday night, his final appearance in a Mets uniform. The right-hander’s strikeout numbers are down this year, but he has mostly been a steady presence in a long relief role for New York, posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 8.8 K/9 rate in four big league seasons. His 34 appearances in 2025 are already a career high.
New York was in serious need of bullpen help heading into Thursday’s trade deadline, having lost multiple relievers to season-ending injuries. The Mets acquired former All-Star left-hander Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles last week but clearly were not satisfied with just one addition.
It will not take long for those involved in the Rogers trade to face their former teams. The Mets and Giants will meet for a three-game series at Citi Field starting Friday.