New York Mets Announce Surprising Addition to Postseason Roster
The New York Mets’ regular season finale delivered plenty of surprises, capped by three lead changes in the final two innings of a dramatic Game 1 victory that secured their postseason berth.
With the playoffs beginning just one day after Monday’s doubleheader, the twists are far from over.
On Tuesday morning, the club revealed its postseason roster ahead of Game 1 in the Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. With right-hander Tylor Megill having thrown 100 pitches on Monday, he is unlikely to be ready for a potential Game 3 on Thursday.
As a result, the team opted to include right-hander Max Kranick, who has not pitched in a major league game since May 11, 2022.
Kranick, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January, joining the team he grew up rooting for in Jessup, Pa., just outside of Scranton. In the spring, he told reporters his family had season tickets to Shea Stadium during his childhood.
He spent the entire regular season with Triple-A Syracuse after a hamstring strain in spring training cost him a chance to land an Opening Day roster spot. Kranick was booted off the 40-man roster after being designated for assignment in May, but remained with the organization after clearing waivers.
Though the former 11th-round draft pick has nine career MLB starts, he worked primarily in relief for Syracuse this season. Across 41 Triple-A appearances (four starts), Kranick posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, striking out 53 and walking 20 over 63 innings. He relies on a mid-90s fastball, an 85 mph slider, and an upper-70s curveball.
Kranick adds depth to the Mets' bullpen as a multi-inning option. If he takes the mound during the series, it would be a rare instance of a player making his team debut in the postseason.
Megill, who will miss the chance to face his brother Trevor in this series, remains an option for the Mets in the NLDS and beyond, should they advance. Also left off the roster, trimmed from 28 players to 26, are Eddy Alvarez, ineligible for the postseason since he was not with the Mets at the start of September, and Joey Lucchesi, who impressed in Monday’s doubleheader finale. The Mets designated Alvarez for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Kranick.
The schedule for the Wild Card series is as follows:
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET