New York Mets call-up pitching prospect to add bullpen depth
Another day, another bullpen move by the New York Mets.
Ahead of Monday's series-opener against the Cleveland Guardians, the Mets announced that they're calling up pitching prospect Dom Hamel from Triple-A Syracuse and are optioning fellow reliever Austin Warren to Triple-A.
This latest bullpen move comes a day after Warren worked four scoreless innings of long relief during the Mets' 12-4 blowout loss against the San Francisco Giants. New York will now opt for a fresh new arm for their revamped and stacked bullpen.
As for Hamel, he is ranked as the Mets' 27th-best prospect according to MLB.com. He was selected by the Amazins' in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft and pitched briefly that year for the Florida Complex League, tossing three scoreless innings in two starts with seven strikeouts.
The right-hander spent the 2022 season pitching for both the Single-A St. Lucie Mets and the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. In a combined 25 games (24 starts) for the two minor league teams, Hamel was sharp, posting a 10-3 record with a 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts in 119 innings.
Hamel would continue to rise in the Mets' minor league system as he was promoted to Double-A Binghamton during the 2023 campaign. In 26 games (25 starts) that season, the now-26-year-old went 8-6 with a 3.85 ERA, 160 strikeouts, and a 1.27 WHIP in 124 innings of work.
While Hamel struggled in Triple-A last year with a 6.79 ERA in 27 starts, the righty has improved steadily this year. He currently has a 4-5 record in 22 games (eight starts) with a 4.73 ERA, 59 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.26 in 53.1 innings.
If Hamel makes his major league debut, he will become the 43rd different pitcher that the Mets have used this season, which is the most in all of baseball. They enter Monday's game against the Guardians just a half a game out of first place in the NL East behind the Philadelphia Phillies, with Sean Manaea on the mound for them.