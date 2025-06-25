New York Mets call-up top prospect pitcher to boost bullpen
Bullpen help is on the way for the New York Mets.
As The Athletic's Will Sammon first reported, the Mets are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Jonathan Pintaro.
Pintaro, who is the Mets' No. 22 ranked prospect in their farm system, has made 11 starts in the minors this season. However, the expectation is that the 27-year-old is being called up to pitch out of the Mets' recently struggling bullpen.
Pintaro had a 3.40 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 57 strikeouts across 42.1 innings for Double-A Binghamton this season. Although all 11 of his appearances were starts, Pintaro typically went between 3-5 innings in each outing.
The Mets initially promoted Pintaro to Triple-A Syracuse recently, but ultimately decided he was needed at the big-league level. Pintaro will likely serve as a long reliever out of the Mets' bullpen while he is up with the major league club.
Pintaro was pitching in the Pioneer League last year before the Mets signed him. The righty posted a 2.68 ERA last season across three different Mets' minor league affiliates.
In addition to Pintaro, the Mets recalled left-hander Brandon Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse. The team also designated lefties Jose Castillo and Richard Lovelady for assignment.
Castillo's DFA comes as a bit of a surprise as the lefty had a 2.38 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11.1 innings since the Mets acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lovelady was signed to a minor league deal by the Mets on Monday. On the southpaw gave up two runs in 1.2 innings in relief in his short stint in the majors.