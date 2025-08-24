New York Mets change course on potential call-up of top prospect
The New York Mets have gotten a shot in the arm from the promotion of top pitching prospect Nolan McLean, winning his first two starts as McLean offered the team the kind of dominance they haven't gotten from a pitching prospect since Matt Harvey's major league debut.
McLean has helped offered stability in the back of the Mets' starting rotation now with the potential to help lead it in the future, which has led Mets fans to begin clamoring for the team's other top pitching prospects to reach the majors. While most have assumed that Brandon Sproat would be the next in line for a promotion, it appears McLean's success may have inspired the team to change the calculus on Jonah Tong's big league timetable.
Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the organization has started to become more open to the possibility of Tong reaching the majors this season, which seemed unlikely after he just got to Triple-A Syracuse this month. Tong has been dominant throughout the minor league season, leading all minor league starters with 171 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched.
How Jonah Tong Could Help The Mets In 2025
The immediate area of interest with Tong could be as a sixth starter in the Mets' rotation, which could look to add another arm into it at some point during the team's current stretch of 16 days in a row without a day off. While the Mets are committed to staying with the five-man rotation through at least Wednesday, Kodai Senga's performance on Monday on regular rest could inspire a more immediate change in that front.
Tong started for Syracuse on Saturday, which would put him in line to enter the big league rotation as early as Thursday against Miami. But putting his big league debut next Friday would allow the team to give him an extra day of rest before that start.
Another option that may be more realistic is using Tong in the bullpen, which has appeared a bit more vulnerable than anticipated due to Ryan Helsley's struggles since being acquired at the trade deadline. Several top pitchers began their careers in the bullpen before transitioning into the rotation, such as Adam Wainwright and David Price, so Tong could help patch a short-term hole now while being a rotation option next spring.
The ticking clock here for Tong (and Sproat for that matter) is August 31st, when he would need to be added to the 40-man roster to be eligible for the postseason. If the Mets want to open the possibility of Tong being a factor in the playoffs, they would need to promote him before rosters expand on September 1st.