New York Mets' Closer Sets Dubious, Brotherly History
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz united with his brother Alexis to create one of the most unique happenings in baseball history on Sunday.
True to the Queens franchise's star-crossed nature, it involved a heartbreaking defeat: by throwing the final pitch in their respective team's losses, Edwin and Alexis, the latter serving as the Cincinnati Reds' closer, became the first pair of brothers to give up a walk-off home run on the same day. That nugget comes from the databases of Baseball Reference, whose archives date back centuries.
Despite his role in the unique brand of diamond dubiousness, Edwin Diaz was not charged with a blown save for Sunday's loss; the Mets' series finale with the San Diego Padres was tied 2-2 in the ninth inning when he came into the game to try to force extras. But the 10th never came as Jackson Merrill took him deep for a solo shot on his second batter and 11th pitch of the afternoon.
Alexis fared no better when he was called upon to get the save in a road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates; he too got his first batter out but also gave up a deep shot, this one a two-run blast to Yasmani Grandal. Since Cincinnati carried a lead going into the ninth, Alexis Diaz was doomed to his third blown save of the year.
This season has been a trying year for each of the Diaz brothers; Edwin's season, his first since returning from a season-long knee injury endured during a celebration at the World Baseball Classic, has been marred by a suspension and five blown saves of his own, the last, ironically enough, coming against Pittsburgh on July 7. Alexis, on the other hand, has amassed 24 saves (tied sixth-most in MLB) but has posted a career-worst 4.37 ERA.
Both brothers have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday night. Edwin's Mets continue a western swing against the Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40 p.m. ET, SNY) while Alexis and the Reds are hosting the Oakland Athletics.