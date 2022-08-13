New York Mets, Devoid of Big Hit, Lose Fluky Game to Phillies

NEW YORK - Mark Canha likely wasn't thinking about playing third base when he woke up on Friday morning.

In fact, Canha hasn't taken reps at third base in at least a "couple years." In game? You'd have to go back to 2016, when he played a mere 15 innings at the hot corner for the Oakland Athletics.

Regardless, he offered his services after the second inning when Mets manager Buck Showalter was forced to remove both Eduardo Escobar and Jeff McNeil from the game due to injury.

Canha playing third base was just the first occurrence in an overall strange night for the Mets, who snapped their six game win streak with a 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

"I could just kind of see what was happening, and I just went up to Buck and was like, 'you know, I’ve played third before, I can do it,'” Canha said after the game. "So I just went out there and waited for them to make a decision. It was pretty quick, I just kind of threw my hat in the ring.

"I’ve done this before, so I felt like I was a good candidate."

Starting pitcher Max Scherzer toed the rubber for New York and didn't have his best stuff, as he yielded nine hits over seven innings, but limited the damage to just one run to keep the team in the game. The righty also labored through a ton of pitches early, but regrouped to stick around in the game.

"I came out, and wasn’t executing pitches early enough," Scherzer said. "They were putting good at bats together, they were burning me. After that, I was able to make adjustments, free myself up, I was able, from that point forward, to get back in the zone and throw first pitch strikes, and didn’t walk anybody.

"When you do that, it gives you a chance to pitch deep into the game. That’s what I hang my hat on, I was able to get through seven after being 40+ pitches through two innings"

The Mets pitfall was their lack of a big hit all evening, but it's not like they weren't set up for it.

The team went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, and had a prime opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth after a masterful eight pitch top of the frame from Edwin Diaz.

Starling Marte doubled to lead off the inning, and advanced to third on a fly out from Francisco Lindor.

The Phillies intentionally walked Pete Alonso, and Daniel Vogelbach came in to try and win it.

Vogelbach punched a shallow fly ball to left field, and Marte made a b-line for the plate, but was nailed after a laser of a throw from Matt Vierling to end the threat.

“The anticipation was to go home on a play like that," Marte said about the play. "The situation of the game, the way it was, it was a fly ball, it really just came down to a player making a perfect throw there, and that’s what ended up happening.”

In the 10th inning, Marte was involved in a similar play on the other side of the ball.

With the automatic runner, Bryson Stott, advancing to third on a ground out to begin the inning, Alec Bohm stepped up next and laced a ball to Marte in right.

Marte unloaded a throw to the plate, and Stott appeared dead to rights, but catcher Tomas Nido misplayed the throw at home and Stott scored.

The rest is history, and the Mets were slapped with their 40th loss of the season after threatening again in the bottom of the 10th, but failing to achieve that big hit yet again.

The team will receive updates on both Escobar and McNeil on Saturday, but Scherzer said that what ever happens, someone will be ready to step up.

“We’ve done it all year long. More guys are going to go out there and have an opportunity for success," Scherzer said. "Every time someone has gotten that opportunity, they’ve gone out there and done something about it, so that’s what’s great that we’ve done as a team, is we play team ball."

New York has a tough stretch coming up. Two more against the Phillies at home, four in Atlanta against the Braves, four away in Philadelphia, two against the Yankees and three against the Dodgers at the end of the month. They'll have to dust this one off quick.

The solution, Mark Canha says?

"It's time to be big boys."

Read More:

- Tyler Naquin Talks Playing Former Team, Joining Mets

- Starling Marte Producing at High Clip For New York Mets

- Adam Ottavino Becoming Integral Part of Mets Bullpen

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.