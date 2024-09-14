New York Mets Diagnose Paul Blackburn With 'Unusual' Injury
The New York Mets are dealing with an “unusual” injury situation.
On Saturday, Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns provided an update on right-hander Paul Blackburn, who did not return from the injured list as scheduled for their series against the Blue Jays earlier this week. What was initially labeled a “sore lower back” has now been diagnosed as a spinal fluid leak in his mid-back.
“This is not a long-term, scary health situation,” Stearns told reporters. “It sounds troubling, but [it's] clearly an unusual baseball injury. That has led to the back discomfort that he felt and progressively got worse.”
Stearns also noted that the Mets are working with specialists to develop the best treatment plan for Blackburn. While the exact cause of the injury remains unclear, Stearns indicated that it is an injury that could affect anyone, athlete or not. There is no current timetable for Blackburn's return, and as of Saturday, he is avoiding all physical activity.
Blackburn, 30, was first placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a right-hand contusion against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 23, when he was struck by a 100.3 mph line drive. Eleven days later, he made a Triple-A rehab start, allowing one run on four hits and a walk, striking out four batters over 75 pitches in 6.1 innings.
A day later, Mets' manager Carlos Mendoza said that Blackburn was expected to rejoin the rotation during their upcoming series against the Blue Jays. However, Blackburn was ultimately scratched from Monday's start in favor of Tylor Megill, who will likely continue to take Blackburn's spot in the rotation.
The former All-Star was expected to help stabilize the backend of the Mets’ rotation after being acquired at the trade deadline. However, the results for Blackburn have been mixed: three quality starts, holding the Angels, Rockies and Marlins to one run over six innings each, but also two tough outings against the Padres and his former A’s teammates. Blackburn carries a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings with the Mets and a combined 4.66 ERA across 14 starts this season.
With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, time is running out for Blackburn to contribute to the Mets’ postseason push. New York currently holds the third NL Wild Card spot, though the Braves trail by just one game.