Expert Predicts New York Mets' Free Agent Contracts

The New York Post used an expert to predict the contracts of the top 30 MLB free agents this winter.

Six players on said list were members of the New York Mets last season, some of which the organization would like to try to retain.

Here are the deals that the expert predicted these Mets to receive on The Post's list.

No. 2 Jacob deGrom, three-years, $125 million

No. 9 Edwin Diaz, five-years, $105 million

No. 10 Brandon Nimmo, seven-years, $145 million

No. 15 Chris Bassitt, three-years, $66 million

No. 21 Taijuan Walker, five-years, $70 million

No. 30 Adam Ottavino, two-years, $20 million

In addition to these six names, the list had former Met Michael Conforto getting a one-year, $14 million prove it deal after missing all of 2022 with a shoulder injury. The list also had Noah Syndergaard signing a two-year, $28 million deal.

If the Mets were to re-sign all six players from this list, based off the expert's predictions, it would cost a total of $531 million. It would also cost $130 million in 2023, added on top of the highest payroll in baseball.

Although billionaire owner Steve Cohen has deep pockets, the Mets will have their work cut out for them this offseason in trying to retain some of their key free agents.

