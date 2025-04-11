New York Mets get help in the standings from division rivals
While the New York Mets were busy taking two of three from the Miami Marlins this week, their competition for the National League East crown was busy beating up on each other.
The Atlanta Braves hosted the Philadelphia Phillies for three games this week, and they could not have gotten off to more differing starts. The Braves entered the week with only one win, while the Phillies had seven and the division lead. Now that the series is over, the Braves have three wins this year, while the Phillies have only eight and are now tied for the division lead with the Mets.
Holding a share of the lead on April 11 is a fantastic birthday present for Mr. Met and a much better start to the year than the team had in 2024.
Naturally, the Mets will have to play both of those teams 13 times each in their schedule, but if 2024 can tell us anything, it is that the Mets played a combined 12-14 against the Phillies and Braves. Of course, the roster this year is better with the addition of Juan Soto, and that should improve the team's chances against the divisional juggernauts in the regular season.
On the other hand, the regular season record against those teams did not mean much in the postseason. Everyone remembers the Mets knocking off the Phillies in the NLDS last year after the Phillies won the division with the second-best record in MLB.
You still cannot discount the help the Mets will receive from the Braves and Phillies battling it out 10 more times this year. It could prove to be the difference between winning the division and settling for a Wild Card berth.
The Braves took seven of their 13 games against the Phillies last year, and are currently on pace to hold a winning record in that series again in 2025. Neither team faces the Mets until the Phillies head to Queens for a three-game set starting on April 21.
That series with the Phillies in town will be the first real test for the Mets this year, and the lineup could be even better than it is now if Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil return from their injuries.
Meanwhile, the Braves and Mets will not face each other until June 17. Between now and then, the Phillies and Braves will square off for another series in Philadelphia, while the Mets should have Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas back in the rotation.
The 2025 campaign is taking an early-season shape in favor of the Mets. If the team with the worse record between the Braves and Phillies can continue to win those head-to-head series each time, it will only be beneficial for the boys in Queens.