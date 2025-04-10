How Mets have fared in non-MLB Parks ahead of Sacramento series
The New York Mets will hit the road after getting shut out against the Miami Marlins, and are hoping a visit to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento can spark their slumbering offense.
The ball has been flying out of the yard in the Athletics' temporary home, which is a smaller minor league facility the franchise will spend the next three seasons in before heading to a permanent home in Las Vegas.
While the Mets will miss visiting the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field this season, the trip to Sutter Health Park will mark the sixth time since 2000 that the team has played regular season games at a non-traditional venue. Their record in those games has not been great.
Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico was not a friendly venue for the Mets, who went there three times between 2003 and 2010 and went just 2-8 in the park. The Montreal Expos swept the Mets in a four-game series in 2003, which featured one of the final starts of David Cone's career, and then took two out of three during a return visit in 2004.
The Mets returned to Puerto Rico in 2010 to face the Florida Marlins, who were using Hiram Bithorn Stadium for one series, and lost two of three as well. The teams were set to return to Puerto Rico for a series during the 2020 season on the original schedule, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That pandemic season did see the Mets make another trip to a non-traditional stadium when they headed to Sahlen Field in Buffalo to take on the Toronto Blue Jays, who were forced to play their games in the continental United States due to travel restrictions. That series, which was played at the minor league home for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate from 2009-2012, ended with another series loss as the Blue Jays took two out of three against a Mets team trying to claw back into playoff position.
The most positive result for the Mets at a neutral site came when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2018 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Mets, who were the road team in that game, will return to Williamsport as the home team for this year's Little League Classic in August against the Seattle Mariners.
Since 2000, the Mets have gone just 4-10 outside of traditional MLB stadiums, a trend they will look to reverse against the Athletics this weekend. New York is undoubtedly hoping that the offense-friendly environment at Sutter Health Park will be a help to their bats, which have been mostly cold throughout April.