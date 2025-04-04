New York Mets have opportunity to gain early ground in NL East this weekend
The New York Mets have not had the best start to their season, but it could certainly be much worse. The Atlanta Braves are a prime example of that.
Read More: Braves' historically slow start could bode well for Mets' NL East chances
This weekend, however, in the Mets' series against the Toronto Blue Jays, they have a chance to gain some early ground in their hopes of winning the National League East. While the Mets are busy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies will be busy with the reigning, defending, undisputed World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
In what is easily the must-watch series of the weekend, the Phillies and Dodgers will go to war for the first time this year after entering the season as two of the heavy World Series favorites.
The time is right for the Mets to pounce.
It will not be as easy as the first two series have been, and even those have come with their own share of struggles. While the Mets did come out on the other side with a 3-3 record, it realistically should be far better as the Houston Astros are a shell of their former dynastic self and the Miami Marlins are... well... the Miami Marlins.
The Blue Jays are a better team than both of those above, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. While the depleted starting rotation of the Mets has fared well on the surface to this point, with their 2.90 starter's ERA ranking ninth in MLB, it has come against lineups far weaker than what they will face this weekend.
For context, the Marlins' offense has combined for a .681 OPS to this point in the year, far better than you can expect over a full 162-game season, but currently ranking 14th in MLB. The Astros have posted a team OPS of .544 to this point, worse than you can expect over a full schedule (but not by much), and currently ranking 28th in MLB. The Blue Jays have a .784 team OPS, about what you can expect from them, which ranks ninth in MLB.
This is not even to mention that the Blue Jays enter the series with a 5-2 record, the best in the American League East. They are also coming off of a sweep of the Washington Nationals, a team that is looking to surprise many this year.
Neither the Mets nor the Blue Jays have faced the toughest of competition to this point in the year. They will each serve as the other's first real test.
The Mets need to jump on the Blue Jays early and often to have them on their heels. It is the perfect opportunity for the Mets to gain some traction in their hunt for the NL East title, while the Phillies are busy going to war with the Dodgers.