New York Mets legend serves as highest reward in MLB The Show 25
MLB The Show has been the most popular baseball video game on the market for nearly two decades now, and the New York Mets have seen their stars at the forefront on more than one occasion.
This has ranged from David Wright being the cover athlete for MLB The Show 07, to Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden, and Wright serving as in-game legends among many others. Outside of this year's player ratings for the current team's lineup, the Mets and their historic franchise have been represented tremendously throughout the game's run.
That is no different in the latest iteration of the popular video game. Now in early access, it was revealed upon launch that Carlos Beltran is the newest legend introduced in the game; furthermore, the Mets' outfielder will be the "Live Series" collection reward in the Diamond Dynasty online mode.
Diamond Dynasty is but another card "collecting" mode where you assemble your team by opening virtual packs earned by completing missions or opening your wallet. It is the most popular mode in the game, and you can find thousands of people online at any given time.
The "Live Series" collection requires you to collect the cards of every player on every team's 40-man roster. The higher-rated cards are more rare, while the lower-rated cards are more common. It is the main mission of Diamond Dynasty, and many complete it every year.
Beltran was revealed as the live series collection reward last night when the game launched in early access. While the legend played on multiple teams throughout his career, the developers landed on the Mets as the team Beltran will represent.
The card has a 99 overall rating, the highest possible, with 112s in both contact versus right-handed and left-handed pitchers (125 is the max). The developers have accentuated Beltran's power, as well, giving him 100 versus right-handed pitchers and 103 versus southpaws.
As the live series collection reward, Beltran is one of the most expensive cards in the game. Shortly after launch, the card was worth 2,423,893 stubs (the in-game currency) on the low end, or 3,080,166 stubs on the high end. That is the equivalent of $2,032.91.
While MLB The Show 25 has begun its early access, you are not too late. Preorders are still available, with access to the early launch, and the game's full launch is set for March 18.
Beltran is but the latest in a long line of Mets' legends to land in Diamond Dynasty on MLB The Show. While he is not the first, as this year's live series collection, he may be the hardest to come by.