New York Mets make a decision on top prospect Brandon Sproat

The New York Mets are reportedly calling up top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat to make his MLB debut on Sunday.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 6, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (91) pitches against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
It has finally been decided.

The New York Mets are reportedly calling up top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat to start in what will be his major league debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chase Ford of Milb central was the first to report this news and SNY's Andy Martino revealed earlier on Thursday that Sproat was in "strong consideration" for a call-up by the Mets.

Struggling right-hander Kodai Senga was initially lined up to start on Sunday, but the Mets have been noncommittal about keeping him in the rotation. Word is that the team is considering asking Senga to take a minor league option in order to help him figure things out.

While the Senga decision is still unknown, Sproat will be coming up from the minors on Sunday to start in his place.

Sproat entered the season as the Mets' No. 1 overall prospect in their farm system, but dropped to No. 5 after getting off to a rough start in Triple-A Syracuse.

Feb 13, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (91) pitches live batting practice at Spring Training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

That being said, Sproat has been on a hot streak since July, where he captured the honor of International League Pitcher of the Month as a result of allowing two total runs across five starts (27 innings).

On the season, Sproat has posted a 4.24 ERA in 26 appearances (25 starts) for Syracuse. He will now join the trend of aggressive call-ups of pitching prospects by the Mets as of late alongside Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.

McLean (4-0, 1.37 ERA) and Tong (1-0, 1.80 ERA) have been excellent so far in a small sample size. The Mets are hoping that Sproat can join them in this category of promise.

As for the rest of the rotation, David Peterson, Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea have also struggled. Beyond the youngsters, the Mets have not gotten much length out of their starters since June.

With just 22 games left in the regular season, the Mets are holding onto a four game lead over the San Francisco Giants for the third-and-final Wild Card spot in the NL. They also have a five game lead over the Reds, who they are about to face off against in a three-game road series this weekend.

The call-ups of McLean and Tong have injected energy into a Mets team that has had the hottest offense in baseball dating back to August 12. With the offense surging, the Mets need their rotation to help pick up the slack in their push for a postseason berth.

