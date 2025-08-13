New York Mets make a decision on top pitching prospect
One of the New York Mets' most promising pitching prospects in years will soon arrive in Queens.
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets will call up top pitching prospect Nolan McLean to make his MLB debut in a start at Citi Field against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 right-hander is ranked No. 3 overall in New York's farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
McLean, 24, was initially drafted as a two-way player out of Oklahoma State in 2023 but transitioned to full-time pitching duties last June. He began the 2025 season with Double-A Binghamton, where he went 3-1 with a 1.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 26.1 innings before earning a promotion in early May.
Since joining Triple-A Syracuse, McLean has posted a 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and a 10.0 K/9 rate across 87.1 innings. He held opponents to a .184/.285/.291 slash line, while his 53.5% groundball rate ranked third in the International League.
On Sunday, McLean tossed four innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts — his first start on four days' rest all year. He has allowed more than two earned runs just once since May 15.
McLean features a diverse arsenal, including an upper-90s fastball and a mid-80s sweeper, which has been one of the nastiest pitches in minor league baseball this year. It has generated a 30% whiff rate at the Triple-A level, carrying a spin rate over 3,000 rpm while averaging more than 20 inches of horizontal movement. He also mixes in a cutter, changeup, and curveball.
The top prospect will replace Frankie Montas, who was bumped out of the rotation into a bullpen role earlier this week. The veteran right-hander has posted a 6.38 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 7.9 K/9 rate, with eight home runs allowed in 36.2 innings for New York this season.
McLean may not be the only top pitching prospect recalled by the Mets before the end of the season. Their No. 5 prospect, Brandon Sproat, features a fastball that reaches triple digits and recently earned International League Pitcher of the Month honors after posting a 0.67 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over five July starts.
Saturday marks the first day prospects can be recalled for the first time without risking losing rookie eligibility for 2026, as there will be 44 days left in the regular season. Those who exceed 45 days of service time or 50 innings pitched no longer qualify for a Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) pick.
If both McLean and Sproat remain on at least two of the three major preseason Top 100 lists (MLB, Baseball America, ESPN), they could help the Mets land an extra PPI first-round draft pick by winning NL Rookie of the Year next season.