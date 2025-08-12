New York Mets make major Frankie Montas announcement
Changes are coming in Queens.
The New York Mets are moving struggling starter Frankie Montas to the bullpen, as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday.
Montas has gotten off to an abysmal beginning to his Mets tenure, posting a 6.38 ERA, a 1.55 WHIP and .296 opposing batting average in 36.2 innings (seven starts, eight appearances).
The Mets signed Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal (second year player option) in the offseason, but the contract has not panned out to say the least. Due to a right lat strain, Montas did not make his season debut until June 24 and has struggled mightily ever since.
As a result, the Mets used Reed Garrett as an opener and piggybacked Montas behind him to give bulk innings over the weekend. Now, the Mets are officially replacing Montas in the starting rotation.
The Mets have yet to decide on who will be taking Montas' spot in the rotation, but top prospects Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat are in the conversation. Mendoza also added that whoever replaces Montas will get an extended look.
Veteran starter Paul Blackburn will make one more rehab start on Wednesday, however, he is not an option to start for the Mets on Saturday when Montas' turn comes up.
McLean and Sproat
So who has the edge to get called up to start on Saturday?
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, McLean is currently ahead of Sproat in terms of being considered for a call-up.
Now, that doesn't necessarily mean it will be McLean over Sproat, but let's dive into the numbers.
McLean, 24, has gone 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 113.2 innings between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season.
Since joining the Syracuse Mets, the right-hander holds a 5-4 record, 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 16 appearances (13 starts). McLean is the Mets' No. 3 ranked prospect and their top ranked pitching prospect in their farm system, per MLB Pipeline.
As for Sproat, the righty initially struggled in Triple-A this year, but has bounced back to dominate as of late.
Sproat, 24, is fresh off winning the International League Pitcher of the Month Award for July after allowing just two earned runs in a total of 27 innings (five starts).
Overall, Sproat, the Mets' No. 5 ranked prospect, has a 7-5 record and 4.10 ERA with 86 strikeouts across 22 starts in Triple-A this season.