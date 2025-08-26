New York Mets make a decision on top prospect Jonah Tong
It has been decided for the New York Mets.
The Mets are calling up top pitching prospect Jonah Tong to the major leagues, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday.
The Athletic's Will Sammon was the first to report on this news.
The plan is for Tong to start against the Miami Marlins on Friday in what will be his big-league debut. From there, the Mets will have to make a decision on whether Tong remains as the sixth starter, shifts to the bullpen or goes back down to the minors.
Both manager Carlos Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed that the Mets' starting rotation is currently on a turn by turn basis. This means they will decide on their starting plans each time through the rotation in the final month of the season.
Tong is currently ranked as the Mets' No. 4 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. In 22 starts between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season, Tong produced a dazzling 1.43 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and 179 strikeouts (led all of minor league baseball).
What about Sproat?
Despite only having two Triple-A starts under his belt, the Mets ultimately chose to promote Tong over their No. 5 prospect in righty starter Brandon Sproat.
"This has got nothing to do with Sproat, I think it's just more how dominant Jonah's been," Mendoza said.
As Mendoza also pointed out, the Mets would have been pitching Sproat on regular rest for the third straight outing, which played into the team's decision as well.
Stearns reiterated Mendoza's comments about scheduling as well as the performance of Tong as the factors that led to the Mets' choice.
But that doesn't takeaway from what Sproat has been able to do in the second half of the minor league season. Stearns reinforced that the organization is still high on Sproat.
"We think Brandon's got a really bright future and we're excited about it," Stearns said.
Sproat, 24, has posted a 4.50 ERA in 25 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse this season. He got off to a slow start this year, but has picked things up the past few months. Sproat won the Minor League Pitcher of the Month Award in July after allowing just two earned runs across 27 innings (five starts).
The Mets already called up top prospect Nolan McLean, who has dominated in his first two MLB starts, allowing two runs in 12.2 innings. Now, they're promoting Tong to enter the rotation this Friday.
Could Sproat be next with September call ups on the horizon? Time will tell.