New York Mets Make MLB History with Recent 9th-Inning Comebacks
Just when it seemed the magic had run out for the 2024 New York Mets, they delivered yet another “OMG” moment in Thursday's NL Wild Card series clincher.
Down 2-0 entering the ninth inning of a decisive Game 3, the Mets’ offense had been quiet all night. Francisco Lindor, who had the team’s only two hits to that point, drew an eight-pitch leadoff walk against Milwaukee Brewers’ star closer Devin Williams. After Mark Vientos struck out, Brandon Nimmo lined a single to right, putting runners on the corners.
Then, in what could have been Pete Alonso’s final at-bat as a Met, the slugger delivered the biggest hit of his career—an opposite-field, three-run homer to give New York the lead. Starling Marte tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single, making it 4-2, before left-hander David Peterson, typically a starter, shut the door to seal the victory.
Before the Mets’ comeback, teams were just 7-105 (.063) all-time when trailing entering the ninth inning of a winner-take-all postseason game, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Teams down by two or more runs were an even more daunting 2-82 (.024).
It was the Mets’ most dramatic win since, well, three days earlier, when they overcame three lead changes in the final two innings to clinch a postseason berth in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Per Langs, the Mets became the first team in MLB history to both secure a postseason spot and win a playoff series in games where they trailed in the ninth inning or later.
With the win, the Mets move on to the NLDS to face their NL East rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, in a best-of-five series starting Saturday at 4:08 p.m. ET on FOX. Former Met Zack Wheeler will start on the mound for an experienced Phillies team that has reached the NLCS the past two seasons. However, as Fox Sports: MLB noted, all nine teams that have eliminated the Brewers in previous postseasons advanced to the World Series—a promising trend for New York.
The Mets' improbable run, powered by late-inning heroics, is already one for the books. Their resilience and flair for the dramatic show they cannot be counted out, and with their momentum building, there could be even more magic in store.