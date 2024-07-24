New York Mets Manager Explains Shocking Aaron Judge Strategy
Fortune favors the bold, especially in sports.
That was the case for the New York Mets on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. The Mets prevailed 3-2 in large part because of their manager's bold decision at the end of the game.
With the Mets nursing a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, Carlos Mendoza tabbed Jake Diekman to close out the game even though he has struggled immensely as of late. Over his previous seven appearances, Diekman had a 14.54 ERA and a 10.99 FIP.
After getting Trent Grisham to fly out, Diekman walked Juan Soto, putting the tying run on base for Aaron Judge. The Mets had already walked Judge in all four of his plate appearances, including once intentionally, so many fans expected Diekman to give the former AL MVP another free pass and take his chances with the scuffling Ben Rice batting behind him.
Instead, Mendoza let Diekman pitch to Judge. Surprisingly, the gamble paid off as the veteran reliever struck him out looking.
Diekman got Rice to ground out to end the game, nailing down his fourth save of the season and first since June 23.
After the game, Mendoza explained why he deviated from his strategy of pitching around Judge during such a high-leverage situation.
"I don't know," Mendoza said, laughing. "When the ninth inning started, I was just gonna let it play out and see how we were gonna get to Judge. Obviously there was a runner at first base and I decided to pitch to him. I'm glad it worked out today, and again, huge job by Diekman there."
Mendoza also cited his "feel for the game" and noted that Diekman was throwing the ball well, which gave him the confidence to trust his reliever in such a critical spot.
Give Mendoza credit for making a gut call and trusting his eyes in crunch time rather than simply playing the percentages. Walking Judge also would have meant putting the winning run on base, which would have put even more pressure on Diekman and potentially cost the Mets the game.
Mendoza's move worked, and in the end that's all that matters.