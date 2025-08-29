New York Mets manager provides Tylor Megill update
Before 22-year-old pitching prospect Jonah Tong makes his MLB debut Friday, the New York Mets shared an update on one of their rehabbing depth starters.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, right-hander Tylor Megill will make at least one more start in the minors next week before the Mets consider activating him. He completed his fourth rehab outing Thursday night, issuing four walks and allowing three runs over four innings with Triple-A Syracuse.
Megill, 30, has been on the injured list since June 17, recovering from a right elbow sprain. Before that, he made 14 starts at the back end of the Mets’ rotation, going 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and a career-best 11.7 K/9 rate over 68.1 innings.
The 6-foot-7 right-hander utilizes a five-pitch mix, with his 95 mph fastball (+4 run value) and 80 mph curveball (+3 run value) operating as his most effective offerings in 2025, according to Statcast. Megill has also generated a 45.5% whiff rate on his slider, which he throws 24.1% of the time.
Thursday’s start marked the first time that Megill allowed a run since beginning his rehab assignment on Aug. 12. After working a clean first inning, the right-hander came out for the second with an 8-0 lead, issuing a leadoff homer followed by three consecutive walks.
Megill nearly worked out of the bases-loaded jam before a two-out walk to J.C. Escarra and an RBI single by Brennen Davis brought in two more runs. He allowed just one more hit over the final two frames, exiting after 70 pitches.
In his four rehab outings, split evenly between Double-A and Triple-A, Megill has struck out 21 batters and allowed three total runs across 14 innings. He allowed just one hit and walked one batter across five shutout frames in his previous Triple-A appearance.
It is currently unclear what Megill’s role will be when he comes off the injured list. The Mets currently have six healthy starters on their 26-man roster: Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean, and now Tong.
With rosters expanding to 28 on Sept. 1, Megill could provide bulk relief or potentially rejoin the starting rotation if one of the aforementioned names shifts to a bullpen role or needs to miss a start. The Mets recently began giving No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat a look in the Triple-A bullpen, adding another option to the mix.