New York Mets named potential landing spot for Kyle Schwarber
Some changes may be coming the New York Mets' way this offseason.
After stunningly missing the playoffs this year, New York will certainly have a lot of questions to answer as the team hopes to contend in 2026. Perhaps no questions are bigger than the futures of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz.
Alonso announced after the Mets' season came to an end on September 28 that he intends to opt out of the two-year, $54 million contract he signed last winter. While Díaz did not say whether or not he will opt out, it would not be a surprise if he does just that. With Alonso's future seemingly more uncertain than Díaz's, could a potential replacement for the slugging first baseman be a familiar face?
In an article for Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter named the Mets as one of the top landing spots for pending free agent Kyle Schwarber, if they can't bring back Alonso.
"In an ideal world, the Mets would re-sign Pete Alonso to a long-term deal and use Mark Vientos as their primary designated hitter in 2026," Reuter wrote.
"However, if Alonso decides to walk after a frustrating offseason last year, where he was unable to find the long-term pact he was seeking, the logical fallback plan might be to use Vientos at first base and to sign Schwarber to be the DH and replacement for Alonso's power," Reuter continued.
"The fact that the Mets would be stealing him from the division rival Phillies would only serve as further motivation, though it's tough to rank them any higher on this list since bringing back Alonso is still the most likely approach."
This would undoubtedly be another stunning move if Steve Cohen, for the second year in a row, steals another player from a Mets rival. Of course, he signed Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees last offseason on a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal. And just like Soto, Schwarber is expected to attract many teams' interest and could secure a huge contract.
During his fourth and potentially final season with the Philadelphia Phillies this year, Schwarber had an unbelievable season with the bat. The 32-year-old slugged a career-high 56 home runs (second in all of baseball, behind only Cal Raleigh) while accumulating 132 RBI, 108 walks and an OPS of .928 in 162 regular-season games.
Schwarber also became just the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, which came against the Atlanta Braves on August 28.
Throughout his four years with the Phillies, Schwarber solidified himself as not only the team's most prolific power hitter, but one of the best power hitters in all of baseball. He mashed 187 home runs during his tenure in Philly, with 340 career long balls in 11 seasons.
Mets fans would prefer to have Alonso back for next season and beyond, after coming off a bounce-back year and becoming the franchise's all-time home run leader. But Steve Cohen is not afraid to spend money and go after highly coveted free agents like Schwarber, as past offseasons have shown us.