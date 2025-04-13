Inside The Mets

New York Mets on verge of making critical rotation decision

The New York Mets are mulling a major starting rotation decision that is on the horizon with a sixth arm needed in the near future.

Sep 1, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Urena (54) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It sounds like the New York Mets are on the verge of adding a sixth starting pitcher to their rotation.

"We're talking about inserting a potential sixth starter," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters before Sunday's rubber match against the Athletics.

Per Mendoza, the Mets are looking towards the team's series against the St. Louis Cardinals to put a sixth starter into their rotation. The Cardinals series begins on Thursday and is a four-game set.

With veteran right-hander Paul Blackburn not yet ready to return from the injured list to pitch in live game action, the Mets have only a few options to choose from. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have discussed possibly using Jose Urena as their sixth starter against the Cardinals.

Urena started earlier today for Triple-A Syracuse and threw 65 pitches across 3.1 innings while allowing just one-run. The righty would be on full rest if the Mets opt to give him the ball on Friday against the Cardinals. This would allow Kodai Senga to receive an extra day of rest.

Urena is currently not on the Mets' 40-man roster, however, New York has two open spots so the hurler can be added should he be the team's pick to take the mound versus St. Louis.

The Mets signed Urena to a minor league deal in spring training after Frankie Montas went down with a high-grade lat strain. Urena, 33, posted a 3.80 ERA for the Texas Rangers last season in 109 innings and 33 appearances, nine of which were starts.

For his career, Urena has a 4.76 ERA in 232 appearances and 152 starts. His best year came back all the way back in 2017, where the right-hander went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 113 strikeouts for the Miami Marlins.

