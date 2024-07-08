New York Mets Opt for Dynamic High School Bat in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The New York Mets have battled back to being a .500 squad, but their eyes may still be geared more for the future in the upcoming MLB draft.
In Jonathan Mayo's latest mock draft for MLB.com, New York selected prep school outfielder Slade Caldwell out of Arkansas with the No. 19 overall selection.
"This has long been another college hitter landing spot, and they still could consider hitters like Mississippi State’s Dakota Jordan or Kansas State’s Kaelen Culpepper," said Mayo. "But there’s more buzz that things might be leaning toward high school hitting, with Caldwell joining prep shortstops like Theo Gillen or Kellon Lindsey atop their board."
The MLB top prospects list would have Caldwell listed as a bit of a reach, as he's the No. 27 overall player in the draft.
He's committed to play his college ball with the Ole Miss Rebels, but a first round selection would make his decision to come to the major leagues easy.
The Valley View high school alumni will be a long-term project as he just turned 18 years old in June. He projects out as a nice defender in the outfield despite his size.
At just 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, he will be looked over by some teams given that his future is in the outfield. He doesn't have the best arm but should have nice range to make up for it. His MLB scouting profile likens him to 'an outfield version of the Mets' Jett Williams.
"Caldwell is an advanced hitter with a mature approach who makes consistent line-drive contact to all fields," said his profile. "While he won't be a slugger, he has impressive bat speed and enough strength to provide 15 or more homers per season."
It may seem shocking to see a team that seems focused on competing sooner rather than later take a high school player, but it makes more sense when looking deeper into their farm system.
Seven of the top 10 players in the pipeline are expected to make their major league debut before the end of next season. Four of those players have the potential to be outfielders at the next level. Replenishing their supply for down the road should absolutely be a focus.