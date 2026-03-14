Juan Soto Reacts to Yankees Fan's Admission About Missing Him

Many New York Yankees fans are still bitter about the fateful decision that star slugger Juan Soto made in December of 2024.

More specifically, when Soto elected to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets in free agency rather than accept the 16-year, $760 deal the Yankees (whom he just finished an MVP-caliber 2024 campaign with) had offered him.

Not only did this mean the Yankees lost one of the league's best players, but it also signaled a shift in that the Mets were no longer inferior to their cross-town rival when it came to attracting top free agents, both financially and culturally. This was a tough pill for Yankees fans to swallow, especially after Soto went on to have the best season of his career at Citi Field with his new squad.

Because of this, Soto has become Public Enemy No. 1 in the Bronx among many, and he will probably get booed for the rest of his career when he returns to Yankee Stadium, despite the vital role he played in getting them to the World Series in 2024.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Famous Yankees Fan Admits to Missing Juan Soto, Soto Responds

One of the most famous Yankees fans (at least on social media) goes by @JoezMcfLy and is associated with Jomboy Media.

This fan was watching Soto and the Dominican Republic dominate against Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on March 13. And at one point, he turned to the people around him and said, "I'll admit it now. I've been running away from it for a while: I kind of miss Juan Soto," per an X post from @JomboyMedia.

After the other spectators began laughing, he added, "I'm sorry! He was also nice to me. I went down there, he was like really cool with me. I wish he was mean! He wasn't."

"I kind of miss Juan Soto"



-Joez McFly pic.twitter.com/CQ6k2LWuKQ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 13, 2026

This clip went viral on several different platforms. And it seems to have caught the attention of Soto, as @JoezMcfLy replied to the aforementioned video with a screenshot of Soto liking this video on Instagram.

"Guys... @JuanSoto25_," this follow up post was captioned.

One can't blame Yankees fans for wanting Soto back on their squad. And while many of them may be too prideful to admit it, the harsh reality is that almost all of them are guaranteed to feel the same way as this fan right about now.

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