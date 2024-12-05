New York Mets Predicted to Retain Pete Alonso on Long-Term Deal
The New York Mets have been in hot pursuit of signing Juan Soto this offseason, and why not?
The 26-year-old outfielder is the top prize in the free agent market and loves the Big Apple. Meanwhile, the Mets have a legitimate shot to bring him over from the Yankees, and are widely considered to be one of the final teams standing in his historic sweepstakes.
But if they fail in their quest for Soto, their new priority would be to bring back first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets and has formed an impressive resume up to his age-29 season; his list of accolades include the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year Award, four All-Star appearances, three seasons with at least 40 home runs, and 226 home runs in 846 games.
While there are numerous teams bidding for the slugger's services, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report projects Alonso to remain with the Mets, signing a contract worth $125 million over the next five seasons. Alonso had previously turned down a seven-year deal worth $158 million over seven seasons during the 2023 season.
"A $25 million AAV would put him in the same ballpark as the deal that Freddie Freeman ($27 million AAV) signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and after his performance for the Mets in the postseason, it's hard to imagine Steve Cohen letting him wear any other uniform in 2025," Reuter wrote.
Alonso is not only a fan favorite, but is a leader amongst his teammates; his importance to the team off the field may be just as valuable as his play on it. As such, re-signing Alonso would be a win-win situation even if the Mets don't win the Soto sweepstakes.
However, should they land Soto and secure Alonso, the Mets would have a formidable middle of the lineup capable of hitting over 80 home runs. The rest of the National League East, and the entire league, for that matter, would be in trouble if that scenario plays out.