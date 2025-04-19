New York Mets promising slugger nearing return from IL
It may not be long before the New York Mets get their primary starting catcher back.
Prior to Saturday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared an update on Francisco Álvarez. The 23-year-old backstop began the season on the injured list due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand but appears to be nearing a return from his rehab stint.
"He caught nine innings last night. After he plays today, I think maybe DH tomorrow. After that, knock on wood, from a medical standpoint, he's going to be cleared,” Mendoza said. He added that from there, it would be up to Álvarez to decide whether he needs more at-bats to get his timing right before he rejoins the big league club.
Last season, Álvarez suffered a thumb injury in early April that required surgery and kept him out of the lineup until June 11.
It took him a while to get going offensively following his return, but he finished the regular season on a high note, posting a 1.000 OPS with five home runs over his last 48 plate appearances. The year prior, he hit .209/.284/.437 with 25 home runs over 123 games.
Álvarez has already appeared in six rehab games with St. Lucie and Binghamton, nabbing four runners on eight stolen base attempts while tallying four hits—including a home run—in 22 at-bats. He is scheduled to catch nine innings on Saturday, marking back-to-back full games behind the plate for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate.
In his absence, New York has received strong production from both of its catchers. Entering Saturday, Luis Torrens had posted a .733 OPS with one home run, six doubles, and six RBIs over 49 plate appearances. Aside from a forearm injury that kept him out of the lineup for five games, the veteran backup has handled the bulk of the starts to begin the season.
Current backup catcher Hayden Senger has also impressed, particularly on the defensive side, during his first stint in the big leagues. Through 11 games, the 28-year-old rookie ranks in the 98th percentile for blocking and the 89th percentile for framing, according to Statcast.
Once Álvarez returns to the big league level, it is expected that Torrens will relinquish the starting job and resume his role as backup. That means, barring injury, Senger will likely be optioned to the minor leagues — where he has spent the previous seven years of his career.